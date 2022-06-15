KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.98

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.98 and last traded at $47.03, with a volume of 35080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.05.

Several brokerages have commented on KKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after buying an additional 624,549 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,313,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,515 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,290,000 after buying an additional 1,372,217 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,509,000.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.