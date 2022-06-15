Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.76

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 5544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLPEF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €18.00 ($18.75) to €23.00 ($23.96) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Klépierre from €20.40 ($21.25) to €18.60 ($19.38) in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Klépierre from €24.00 ($25.00) to €23.00 ($23.96) in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Klépierre from €31.00 ($32.29) to €32.00 ($33.33) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

