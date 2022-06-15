KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) Shares Down 83.3%

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR – Get Rating) dropped 83.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42.
About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (KLMR)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.