Knowles (NYSE:KN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.94

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 13795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Get Knowles alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Knowles had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $58,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $1,062,301.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,450. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth $241,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth $182,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Knowles by 65.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Knowles by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,828,000 after purchasing an additional 282,174 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.