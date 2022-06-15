Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1507 per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Konecranes’s previous dividend of $0.11.

KNCRY stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. Konecranes has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Get Konecranes alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on KNCRY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Konecranes from €47.00 ($48.96) to €44.00 ($45.83) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Konecranes from €41.00 ($42.71) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.