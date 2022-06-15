Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $7.47. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 74,285 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $147,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,009 shares in the company, valued at $369,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KOS has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.00 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,465,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after buying an additional 334,877 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 98,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 46,102 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 588,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 388,482 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

