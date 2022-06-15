Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 166,571 shares.The stock last traded at $18.37 and had previously closed at $18.75.

KRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $562.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 205,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 894,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.