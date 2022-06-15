K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS KPLUY remained flat at $$12.42 on Wednesday. 26,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,534. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KPLUY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €20.50 ($21.35) to €26.50 ($27.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Baader Bank raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($22.92) to €37.00 ($38.54) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($39.58) to €40.00 ($41.67) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.10 ($17.81) to €25.00 ($26.04) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.47.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

