Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Update

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Kurita Water Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,800.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

OTCMKTS:KTWIY traded down 2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 75.49. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 72.43. Kurita Water Industries has a fifty-two week low of 65.62 and a fifty-two week high of 106.71.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

