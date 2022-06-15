Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.74

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.74 and traded as low as C$32.22. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$32.32, with a volume of 442,313 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIF. Raymond James set a C$42.00 target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight Capital cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.33.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$34.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.66.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$54.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.6199997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

