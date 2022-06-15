Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0983 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Land Securities Group stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. 2,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $950.00.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.