Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Short Interest Down 33.7% in May

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the May 15th total of 298,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. 5,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,920. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

