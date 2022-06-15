Lethean (LTHN) Price Down 18.2% This Week

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $195,827.80 and approximately $173.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,414.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.33 or 0.05448764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000270 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00223797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00568193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00069617 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.89 or 0.00517015 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.