Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.22

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 110398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
