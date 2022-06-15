Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.22

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 110398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825,255 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 71,729 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,226,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,890 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 440,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.