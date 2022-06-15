Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Director Larry E. Romrell Sells 6,828 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) Director Larry E. Romrell sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $151,991.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,221 shares in the company, valued at $561,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,196. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $30.49.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 222,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.