Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:LTGHY)

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0267 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
OTCMKTS LTGHY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. 47,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,910. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. Life Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $7.27.
About Life Healthcare Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Healthcare Group (LTGHY)
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.