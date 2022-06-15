Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.99

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.
Lifestyle International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LFSYY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lifestyle International (LFSYY)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.