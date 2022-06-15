Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.99

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Lifestyle International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LFSYY)

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

