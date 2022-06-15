Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $146,128.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00022271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00224308 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006730 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

