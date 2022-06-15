Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Limestone Bancorp has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Limestone Bancorp to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.68. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Limestone Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LMST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of personal and business banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

