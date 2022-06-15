Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Down 12.7%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 12.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. 2,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 253,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $545.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 6,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $107,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,029,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,477,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,401 shares of company stock worth $933,470. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth about $17,385,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth about $4,561,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 440,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 184,866 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 699,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 180,514 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 973,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 147,940 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.