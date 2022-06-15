Loki Price Reaches $0.56 (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,852.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,190.93 or 0.05449802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022816 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00224760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00570598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.30 or 0.00532204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00070156 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

