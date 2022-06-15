Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.13 billion.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,876. The stock has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.63. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $176.43 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

