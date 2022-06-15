Lumbard & Kellner LLC Decreases Holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLKR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,296. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38.

