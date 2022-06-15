Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 1,776 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up approximately 3.1% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1,672.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRU traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $94.91. 27,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day moving average of $110.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.42 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

