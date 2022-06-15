Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 2,647 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC decreased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Brighthouse Financial comprises approximately 2.0% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Brighthouse Financial worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,128,000 after purchasing an additional 73,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 53.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 121,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. 10,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $62.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.