Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 2,647 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC decreased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Brighthouse Financial comprises approximately 2.0% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Brighthouse Financial worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,128,000 after purchasing an additional 73,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 53.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 121,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. 10,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $62.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.