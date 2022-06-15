Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 7,989 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 2.5% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 628.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.64. 584,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,666,016. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 246.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

