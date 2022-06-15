LWM Advisory Services LLC Invests $257,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after buying an additional 21,931 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $87.68. 51,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.37.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total value of $876,499.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,490.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,715 shares of company stock valued at $24,986,114 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

