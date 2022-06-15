LWM Advisory Services LLC Takes $305,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,472,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,936,000 after buying an additional 83,465 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,748. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.54%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

