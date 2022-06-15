LWM Advisory Services LLC Takes $443,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,201,000 after buying an additional 3,460,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,765,000 after buying an additional 998,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after buying an additional 517,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,559,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 454,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.23. 52,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,650. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.22 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

