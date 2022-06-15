LWM Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Blackstone comprises approximately 1.0% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $13,747,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 669,650 shares valued at $37,169,012. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $95.26. The stock had a trading volume of 269,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,587. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.59 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

