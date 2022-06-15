LWM Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,688,186,000 after purchasing an additional 387,423 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,031,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,250 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,913,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,645,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,364 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,774,000 after purchasing an additional 237,641 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.56.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.19. 12,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,325. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

