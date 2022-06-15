LWM Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,803,000 after buying an additional 179,202 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 470.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,825. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

