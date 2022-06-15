M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.94

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.94 and last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 8081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.75.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

In related news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 65.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 756.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile (NYSE:MDC)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.