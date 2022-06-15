Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Short Interest Up 58.2% in May

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the May 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MGLQF stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.27. 10,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,453. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.39. Magna Gold has a 52-week low of 0.23 and a 52-week high of 1.12.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Magna Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Magna Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco gold project, which consists of 21 contiguous concessions covering an area of 47,395 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

