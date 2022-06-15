Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Financial Contrast

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Magnite has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magnite and OneConnect Financial Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $468.41 million 2.92 $70,000.00 ($0.26) -39.85 OneConnect Financial Technology $640.51 million 0.82 -$198.66 million ($0.54) -2.50

Magnite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneConnect Financial Technology. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneConnect Financial Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -6.02% 5.17% 1.75% OneConnect Financial Technology -29.89% -31.20% -13.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Magnite and OneConnect Financial Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 0 8 0 3.00 OneConnect Financial Technology 1 2 2 0 2.20

Magnite presently has a consensus target price of $26.38, indicating a potential upside of 154.58%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 603.70%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Magnite.

Summary

Magnite beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services. The company also operates gamma core banking system, a customer centric solution; digitalized management platform that offers digital infrastructure for financial institutions to manage various aspects of their business, including data, smart operation, comprehensive risk, and asset and liability management, as well as accounting, personnel, and office management; Gamma FinCloud, an open PaaS and IaaS platform for ready-to-integrate financial technology components; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; and offers asset management and consulting services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and other financial institutions. It has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

