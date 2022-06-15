Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $111.00

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $111.00 and last traded at $111.36, with a volume of 1835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.50.
MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.69.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 244.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
