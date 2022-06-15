Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $111.00

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $111.00 and last traded at $111.36, with a volume of 1835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.50.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.69.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 244.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

