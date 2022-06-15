Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Acquired by IronBridge Private Wealth LLC

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 177.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,581 shares during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap comprises about 2.7% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,875,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,139,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,239,000 after buying an additional 26,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,393,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,748,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $553,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,134,309.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $279,784.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,142 shares of company stock worth $1,436,211. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,134. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $58.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $319.46 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

