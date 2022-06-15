Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Raised by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.53. 30,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,164. The company has a market cap of $312.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

