Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 26,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

MTLS stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. Materialise has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $683.61 million, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

