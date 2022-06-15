McDonough Capital Management Inc Makes New $312,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

McDonough Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 120,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 71,044 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,523. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.75.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.