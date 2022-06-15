MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Up 50.9% in May

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the May 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MediaCo by 117.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MediaCo by 1,707.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Standard General L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MediaCo by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 347,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 162,931 shares during the last quarter.

MDIA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,383. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. MediaCo has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

MediaCo ( NASDAQ:MDIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.55 million during the quarter.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

