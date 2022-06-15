MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Up 47.6% in May

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the May 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MediWound by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Aegis dropped their target price on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 161,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,566. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.25.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 64.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

