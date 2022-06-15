Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $139.08

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 139.08 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 156 ($1.89). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 152.70 ($1.85), with a volume of 16,893,040 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.49) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 215 ($2.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.67) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 230.86 ($2.80).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 139.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Charlotte Twyning bought 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,915.20 ($24,171.87).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

