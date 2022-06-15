Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CEO Brett L. Pharr Acquires 2,500 Shares

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) CEO Brett L. Pharr acquired 2,500 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $93,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,093.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CASH traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 304,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.97. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.20). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,799,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,008,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after buying an additional 134,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,573,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 615,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,735,000 after buying an additional 255,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CASH. StockNews.com raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

