Metatron Capital SICAV plc Acquires Shares of 2,400 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Workday by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,900,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,273 shares of company stock valued at $59,357,891 in the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $139.38 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $138.73 and a one year high of $307.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,161.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

