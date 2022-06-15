Metatron Capital SICAV plc Buys New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK opened at $594.00 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $582.58 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $653.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $759.35.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $873.86.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.