Metatron Capital SICAV plc Buys Shares of 2,800 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $177.94 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.43 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.12 and a 200-day moving average of $221.63. The firm has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

