Metatron Capital SICAV plc Invests $1.17 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.1% of Metatron Capital SICAV plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 28,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,111 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.16.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

