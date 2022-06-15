Metatron Capital SICAV plc Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Cigna accounts for 1.0% of Metatron Capital SICAV plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 4.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 24.5% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 875,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $175,145,000 after buying an additional 172,377 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 45.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,349,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 55.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $245.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $273.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.71.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.38.

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

