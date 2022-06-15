Metatron Capital SICAV plc Takes $954,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $192.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.56.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

